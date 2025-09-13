Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,164,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.89 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.