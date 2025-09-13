Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.09.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

