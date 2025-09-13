Private Client Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,703 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,489,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,964,000 after buying an additional 131,265 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,708,000 after buying an additional 247,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 917,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.31 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

