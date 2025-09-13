Private Client Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Private Client Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $188.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

