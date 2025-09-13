Comparing Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) and RPC (NYSE:RES)

Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR – Get Free Report) and RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freestone Resources and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A RPC 3.77% 5.65% 4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 RPC 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Freestone Resources and RPC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RPC has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given RPC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freestone Resources and RPC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RPC $1.43 billion 0.69 $91.44 million $0.26 17.19

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Freestone Resources.

Summary

RPC beats Freestone Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freestone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Freestone Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Ennis, TX.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

