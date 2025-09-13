Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,941,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Prime Buchholz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,534,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 99,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 508,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.76.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

