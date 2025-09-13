Cullen Investment Group LTD. Trims Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in American Express by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $79,375,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:AXP opened at $325.48 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

