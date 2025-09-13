Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,950 Shares of Maplebear Inc. $CART

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 4,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 363,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Maplebear by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Maplebear by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 85,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,958,805 shares in the company, valued at $97,940,250. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,971,102 shares of company stock valued at $237,536,372. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

