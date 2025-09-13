Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,546.70. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

