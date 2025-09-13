AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 72,256 Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

