Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD Shares Sold by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 145,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $3,796,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

