City Center Advisors LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

City Center Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.3% of City Center Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $149.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $150.67.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

