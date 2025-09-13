SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG Stock Holdings Raised by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $91.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
