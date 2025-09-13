Swedbank AB Purchases 1,630,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 816.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630,400 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $59,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0%

VICI opened at $33.16 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.



