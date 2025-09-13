Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Down 13.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 170 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 180. Central Asia Metals traded as low as GBX 142.88 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 149.80 ($2.03). 4,337,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 691,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.35).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 178.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of £251.08 million, a P/E ratio of 535.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Asia Metals had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Asia Metals plc will post 25.0194049 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

