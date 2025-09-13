City Center Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of City Center Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.