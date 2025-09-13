McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 22,395 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

AVDE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

