Michael S. Ryan Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 0.4% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after buying an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,233,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,398,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,759,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,435,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.36.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $222.69 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average of $229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

