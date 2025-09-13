McLean Asset Management Corp Has $428,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE PG opened at $158.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

