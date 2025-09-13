City Center Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $4,566,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BJAN opened at $52.49 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

