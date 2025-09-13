Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

