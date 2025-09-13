Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $372,000 Stake in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Tanger were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1,027.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.02 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,182.10. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Tanger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

