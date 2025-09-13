UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Raised by Nova Wealth Management Inc.

Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 339.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,346,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,010 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,257,131,000 after acquiring an additional 196,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $352.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.