Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

