American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Sold by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.2%

AHR stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

