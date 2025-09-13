BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$91.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$68.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$83.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Company Profile

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$88.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. BRP has a 12 month low of C$43.88 and a 12 month high of C$94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

