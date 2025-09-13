Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,836 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $291.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

