Cullen Investment Group LTD. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

Shares of LHX opened at $279.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.38. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

