Invst LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Invst LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.