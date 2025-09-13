Bush Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Bush Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.3% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.2%

GLDM opened at $72.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

