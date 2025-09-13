iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Position Boosted by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,702 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,344,000 after acquiring an additional 450,361 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

