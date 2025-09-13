Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

