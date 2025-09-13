Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Acquires 185 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI opened at $99.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

