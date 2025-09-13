Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor $VFVA

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

