Private Client Services LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,599 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,130 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.