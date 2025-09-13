Kera Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,553,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 731.6% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 251,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 220,997 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.89 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

