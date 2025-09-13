Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $4.21 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $211.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

