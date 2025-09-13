Park National Corp OH Has $38.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.46% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $38,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

