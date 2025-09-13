Park National Corp OH Has $32.01 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $32,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after buying an additional 712,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $109,653.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $632,575.44. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.97. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

