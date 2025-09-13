Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after buying an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,855,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $840.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.07.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $696.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $337.15 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

