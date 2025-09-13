Trust Co of the South Acquires New Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ADM opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

