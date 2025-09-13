Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

