Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 133.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,566 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

TLH opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

