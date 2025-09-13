McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 674 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,230 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,251,000.

VTWO opened at $96.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

