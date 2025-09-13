Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,944.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,591,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,029,000 after buying an additional 4,440,911 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 85,538 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 455,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $24.31 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

