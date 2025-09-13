Kera Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,647 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Kera Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,746,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,455,000 after purchasing an additional 601,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,481,000 after acquiring an additional 948,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,218,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 436,832 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

