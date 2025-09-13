Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,435,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

