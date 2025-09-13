First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 6,429 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 78,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

