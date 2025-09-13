Cacti Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Amentum comprises 1.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Amentum worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amentum by 108.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 380.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 78.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM opened at $23.85 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMTM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

