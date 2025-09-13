First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,230.13. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $39.26 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

